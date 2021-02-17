DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have several important offseason moves to make, but according to CBS Sports the biggest one is moving on from Drew Lock as the starting quarterback.
CBS Sports’ article has the Broncos upgrading at quarterback by trading for a veteran signal-caller.RELATED: Thierry Smith, 'A Real Soldier', Remembered For Trailblazing Denver Sports Radio
“Drew Lock has shown flashes of potential, but if the Broncos can land a Deshaun Watson or even Sam Darnold, that should be looked at as significant upgrades that could eventually help move them over the top,” Tyler Sullivan said.
Lock had a disappointing second season, going 4-9 in his 13 starts with a 4-9 record, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, which was tied for the most in the NFL. In his 18 career starts, Lock has an 8-10 record with 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.RELATED: Genesis Invitational Preview: Strong Field Takes On 'Special' Course At Riviera Country Club
Sullivan believes the change at quarterback will help the Broncos offense which averaged 20.2 points per game, which was 28th in the NFL.
“Offensively, there is a lot to like with Denver. The wide receiver trio of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick (restricted free agent) is promising and that’s not even mentioning tight end Noah Fant,” Sullivan said.
“What that unit needs to fully ascend as a player for the AFC, however, is an upgrade at quarterback,” he continued.MORE: Riviera Country Club Profile: 'It's A Special Golf Course, It Means A Lot To The Players' Says CBS' Ian Baker-Finch
The Broncos have the 9th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place on April 29-May 1.