LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Littleton are still searching for information into the murders of three people at the AMF Broadway Lanes Bowling Alley in 2002. Police believe it is “highly likely” that someone knows what happened that night.

The FBI said their agency is dedicated to helping solve this case. They said they will follow every lead and use every resource available until those responsible are captured.

“No piece of information is too small. We have the ability to identify those who have inadvertently, may have inadvertently been involved, and now is the time for them to come forward. We are asking for your cooperation. If you have any information, please contact us, even if you feel doing so only anonymously,” said Charge Michael Schneider, FBI Special Agent In Charge Colorado.

On Jan. 27, 2002, James Springer, 30, Robert Zajac, 24, and Erin Golla, 27, were shot to death inside the bowling alley, which was closed at the time. They were confronted by the shooter who was apparently connected to a previous robbery attempt. Springer and Golla worked at the bowling alley and Zajac was an employee at a different bowling alley. They were getting ready to leave for the night after closing when they were shot.

Investigators said that Golla had called a friend for a ride home at 11:40 p.m. About 10 minutes later, police said that “a middle-aged white male with a bald head and medium build was seen exiting the bowling alley, wearing a dark-colored, below-the-knee trench coat.” He was observed getting into a dark-colored late model pickup truck and leaving the area to the south.

“Erin, James and Robert were discovered at 11:55 p.m. by Erin’s friend,” said Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens. “This community, especially the families of James, Erin and Robert deserve answers. We have agents, and detectives working diligently on this case, who are following up on every lead and tip that we receive. We will use every available resource and investigative method, technology and technology toward our unified goal, seeking justice.”

Detectives said that no piece of information is too small and that even if that information doesn’t seem significant, it may be an important missing piece to solving the murder.

“It is not too late to come forward. We’re asking for your cooperation for those individuals who have information about this incident, but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement or believe their information may be insignificant, please contact us, even anonymously, and allow investigators to make that determination,” said Stephens.

Investigators believe that with information from the community, combined with new technology like genetic genealogy, they will solve this crime.

“Rest assured that as advances in DNA technology that have led to cold case success in solving the 1980 murder of Helene Pruszynski in Douglas County, like capturing and convicting the Golden State Killer in California, those same advances in technology are being brought to bear on this case, and this is your opportunity if you know something, if you think you know something. Call step up to the plate. Make your voice be heard and help solve this crime,” said John Kellner, District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

In 2015, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation distributed a special deck of playing cards at jails around the state that had cards featuring victims of unsolved Colorado crimes. Springer, Zajac and Golla were featured in the deck. The goal was for the cards to lend a hand in solving a cold case.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.