DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want more information into the shooting death of Yzeed Sayyaheen. Officers responded to the area near Amherst Avenue and South Irving Street, near Loretto Heights Park, for a call about a shooting.
There they found the victim, Sayyaheen. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Further details about the investigation have not been released.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is available to tipsters who help solve the crime.