WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19 for more than a month. Interim City Manager Michael Lawson said Mayor Carr contracted the virus in early January.
“The City of Woodland Park requests privacy for the Mayor’s family at this time,” Lawson said in a statement to CBS4.RELATED: COVID Check Colorado On A Mission To Vaccinate: 'We Move Fast'
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre will serve as the city’s chief elected official and will run council meetings. According to the city charter, council members can decide to appoint a new mayor or hold a special election.RELATED: Education Advocates Call On Gov. Jared Polis To Tackle Learning Loss This Summer
Woodland Park City Council will discuss the city’s next steps at its regular meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.MORE: Energy Storage Becomes Hot Topic As Sub-Zero Temperatures Force Utility Conservation
Mayor Carr’s family is planning a Celebration of Life later in the year, possibly this summer. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Teller Senior Coalition or Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.