GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter Park Ski Resort has been placed on Level Red restrictions on the state’s COVID-19 dial. This means all resort owned and operated restaurants have been closed for indoor dining.
The outbreak involves 109 positive cases among 1,700 Winter Park employees. Many of those exposed have been placed in quarantine.
The outbreak, according to the state’s data dashboard, was detected on Jan. 23. Many community members as well as employees expressed frustration the outbreak was only made public Monday, but the resort says due to limited resources, tracing and confirming the extent of the outbreak took time.