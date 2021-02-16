DENVER (CBS4) – Val Vigil, a former Colorado state representative who represented Thornton, has died. Flags will be lowered across the state on Thursday as a tribute.
“Val was a good friend and an inspiring public servant. Colorado lost a great person and public servant who touched so many lives,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a prepared statement.
Vigil represented the Thornton area in the Colorado State Legislature for four terms, from 1999 to 2006. The governor’s office wrote in a news release that during his time in office he worked to improve higher education opportunities for Colorado students and played a key role in the passage of a bill that grants in-state tuition to undocumented students.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday for Vigil at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish in Northglenn. He is survived by Annabelle, his wife, and two daughters.