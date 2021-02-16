CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue rushed to a burning home on Tuesday morning. When crews arrived, heavy black smoke was billowing from the roof.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

The fire was at a single-family home near E. Kansas and S. Uravan Street. There were no injuries.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

