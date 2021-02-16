AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with Aurora Fire Rescue rushed to a burning home on Tuesday morning. When crews arrived, heavy black smoke was billowing from the roof.
The fire was at a single-family home near E. Kansas and S. Uravan Street. There were no injuries.
Primary search complete and negative. Crews are opening up the attic. pic.twitter.com/ycidRoQ7G8
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) February 16, 2021
What caused the fire is being investigated.