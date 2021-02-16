JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s second-biggest school district is actively working to return students to in-person learning. The district does not yet have a date for the return.
In a statement to CBS4, Jeffco Public Schools Executive Director of Media Relations & Public Information Cameron Bell confirmed the goal. The return, however, is contingent on the availability and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers. That process started on February 8th, when educators and school staff were first eligible to receive the vaccine.
Bell noted that the district hoped to get the official date out to the community as soon as possible.
The Board of Education held a study session last week on the topic, including discussions on data supporting a return to in-person learning for secondary schools and other contingencies needed to return all students to the classroom.