LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in a crash on I-25 in Larimer County on Tuesday morning. It happened at mile marker 270, near Highway 14. Copter4 flew over the crash at 9:55 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol shared a photo showing the truck split in half — with the cab and the bed several feet away from each other.
The crash involved a semi, but there are no details on what happened, or if anyone else was hurt.
The northbound lanes of I-25 were closed for about 3 hours at mile marker 271 for the investigation. Northbound lanes reopened just after noon.