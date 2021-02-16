ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people in Estes Park about recent reports of mountain lion attacks on dogs. The attacks happened near Prospect Mountain and Eagle Cliff, officials said.
CPW reminds people who live in mountain lion country to scan backyards before letting animals outside and not to leave them unattended for too long. Wildlife officials also recommend pet owners keep their animals on a leash when possible and avoid walks between dusk and dawn.
For more information on living with mountain lions and what to do if you encounter one, visit the CPW website.