Warmer temperatures for much of eastern Colorado on Tuesday. We finally got above freezing in Denver for the first time since 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 10th.
We dip back below freezing on Wednesday, with snow possible for the foothills and Front Range. Light snow is possible on Tuesday night, but a better chance rolls in on Wednesday evening into the late night hours.
The Denver area could see 1 to maybe 2 inches of snow. The foothills possible between 3 to 6 inches.
Thursday we are still chilly, with highs right around freezing. The bigger thaw out begins on Friday, with highs back in the mid 40s. A little light snow possible on Saturday, but temperatures will remain mild.
Next week looks to be much warmer and much drier. Highs head back to the 50s.