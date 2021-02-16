DENVER (CBS4)– The Polar Vortex is delaying shipments of vaccines to Colorado. The winter storm is slowing the delivery of 133,000 doses from a distribution hub in Tennessee.
The vaccines were slated to arrive by Thursday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will work with providers across the state to make sure people can keep their appointments.
State officials say they expect more information about when the delayed doses will arrive, but it's not clear when that will be.
Meanwhile, the next phase in vaccine distribution (1B.3) is expected to take effect on March 5. Coloradans in that group include front line food, grocery, and manufacturing workers, front line journalists and postal workers.