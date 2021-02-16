This story was originally published on Feb. 1.

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has earned $69,656,250 in his 12-year playing career, according to Spotrac. This includes signing a three-year $33 million deal with the Broncos in 2019.

But, back in high school, he used to work at Foot Locker in high school so he could get discounts on sneakers. When he made it to the NFL as a first-round pick with the Houston Texans in the 2010, he signed a five-year $13.25 million deal.

He recently talked with GQ about how he spent the first $1 million and a little bit more of his rookie contract.

$600,000 House in Houston

“I got to this one house and just kind of fell in love with it. And actually, it is the house that I’m still in today. You know, I felt like it was, you know, it was me. So, I had a chance to purchase it. And like I say, in Houston, you get a lot of bang for your buck there, so it was foreclosed, as well. So, I got lucky in that aspect.”

$250,000 on Interior Decorations

“I had a chance to kind of go through it, and gut it, and doing some different things in the man cave. Getting a chance to do that, and obviously the audio equipment and all that stuff.”

$190,000 on two Range Rovers ($120,000 for his mom and $70,000 for himself)

“I actually got it used (his $70,000 Range Rover),” he said. “Range Rover for my mom, I got it brand new. It was a surprise. She had no clue.”

$30,000 Jewelry

“I actually got a couple little pieces made for me and my family, just some small, like, iced-out, like, Alabama jerseys that the same jeweler did for me and my parents,” he said.

$30,000 Rolex Watch

“My first payday, I purchased a Rolex, the regular gold presidential, he said. “I definitely wanted to get a nice timepiece for myself, something that was going to be timeless.”

$30,000 on Tattoo Parties

“My third or fourth year, maybe, I started to do tattoo parties. Pretty much around March Madness, because we would watch the basketball games all day. I would fly a tattoo artist in. And then some of the guys off the team would just come in and out. And we would just get tattooed all day and just watch basketball all day.”

$20,000 on vacation to the Dominican Republic

“My rookie year, I took all my boys to the Dominican Republic for about four days. I think it was about five of us. Stayed at a nice resort, you know, had some great food, got out and, you know, had some fun,” he said.

$20,000 on Clothes

“I did quite a bit of shopping, sneakers, jeans. What I mean, pretty much changing my entire wardrobe.”

$20,000 on Draft Party

“My birthday’s in April. The draft’s in early April. So, I threw myself a draft/birthday party,” he said. “I rented out this club. I ended up getting an artist to come, like, perform. And the thing about it, I had a good relationship with the owner, and I got the family and friends discount.”

$9,000 on Rookie Dinner with the defensive backs