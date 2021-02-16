BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department says their investigation into white envelopes taped to the front doors of 6 sorority and fraternity houses at the University of Colorado reveals it was part of a scavenger hunt. Investigators said each envelope contained a CD with audio from the Criminal Minds television show about burning down a house.
Police said the envelopes were taped to the doors around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
When police released security video, those involved came forward and identified themselves to police. Officers said at this point, no criminal activity is suspected.
"There were several students' parents concerned that their safety was in danger. We got a lot of messages last night so we were glad we able to put out information to determine what was going on to allay their fears. People were quite scared last night," said Boulder Police Department spokesperson Dionne Waugh.
The houses that received the envelopes include Chi Omega, Alpha Phi, Pi Phi, Kappa Alpha Theta, Alpha Sigma, Kappa Sigma.