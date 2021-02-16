AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Coronavirus couldn’t stop a group of high school students from showing some socially-distant love to residents at an assisted living facility in Aurora. The students at Regis Jesuit High School spent one-on-one time with the residents pre-COVID-19.
Olivia Baptiste is one of the dozen teenagers who decorated signs and cars and held a Valentine’s Day car parade in single-digit weather.
“We think of the residents as our friends and we have really wanted to come back to spend more time with them. We hope this car parade will show them how much we care,” said Baptiste, a senior.
Through a volunteer service program, the teenagers would get to know the seniors at Chelsea Place and developed special friendships.