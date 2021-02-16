(CBS4) – Two people are under arrest in Adams County after investigators say they fired a gun from one car into another while driving down Interstate 76. It happened in the Denver area last Wednesday night and no one was injured, but Alexis Fernandez and Isaiah Trujillo-Tucson are now facing attempted murder charges.

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-76 at 11:35 p.m. They said the victim was a female who was driving eastbound near Tennyson Street when the suspects’ car came up near her’s.

The frightening shooting then unfolded in the following manner, according to the sheriff’s office: “The front seat passenger pointed a large frame semi-automatic handgun at the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds. The bullets shattered the glass and penetrated the vehicle in several locations.”

The victim told investigators who responded to the scene that she knows the suspects and police immediately began searching for Trujillo-Tucson, 22, and Fernandez, 19, who both live in Westminster. Two days later police said they caught up with the suspects near Church Ranch Road and Wadsworth Boulevard and a dramatic scene unfolded. Officers spotted them in car and put down stop sticks to stop it near an apartment complex on the 10500 block of Dover Street. After the car ran over them it kept going and Trujillo-Tucson jumped out while it was still moving and tried to run. He was captured along with Fernandez, and police say they found several guns that she was trying to quickly get rid of, including a modified AR-15 style rifle.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Fernandez faces a charge of tampering with evidence and Trujillo-Tucson faces a menacing charge. They are both being held in the Adams County Detention Facility.

Trujillo-Tucson currently faces assault charges in a separate case of out of Lakewood and was on supervised release status at the time of the crime. Police say he is a member of a criminal street gang.