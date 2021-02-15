PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they received a 911 call from a woman who investigators say was speaking quietly before the call was disconnected. Deputies found 274 marijuana plants and 60 pounds of packaged pot in an illegal grow operation at a home on Keymar Place.
Investigators say the discovery is worth an estimated $300,000.RELATED: Health Measures Expected To Continue In Colorado Schools Next Year, Even With Student Vaccinations
Through an interpreter, Weiguang Fong told deputies he was the only person home, and he did not call 911. He allowed deputies to look inside, but they didn’t find anyone.
They say they did find the marijuana plants in three rooms in the basement. Coloradans, by law, are only allowed to have 12 plants per household.RELATED: Colorado State University Closed On Monday Due To Cold Temperatures
Fong reportedly told deputies the plants were for his wife who suffers from an undisclosed medical condition.
Investigators say Fong, 56, faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana 50 pounds or more and cultivation of more than 30 marijuana plants.MORE: Former Coloradan Aaron Appelhans Becomes First-Ever Black Sheriff In Wyoming
Fong was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.