BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday morning the University of Colorado Boulder is welcoming students back into classrooms. It’s something many CU Buffs have been anticipating for months as they transition into a more normal college experience.
That means courses designated as in-person or hybrid in-person for the spring semester will begin an in-person format. Courses designated as remote or online will continue in those formats for the entire semester.
It’s been a gradual process to return to standard learning, as students were also able to move back into residence halls on Feb. 7.
University officials say the spring semester will be a time when the campus is wholly COVID-19 aware. In a letter, the university announced it is increasing testing capacity and requirements, with daily check-ins via Buff Pass.
CU Boulder will also partner with Boulder County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for vaccine distribution to faculty, staff and students. The campus anticipates serving as a site where faculty, staff and students can choose to get the vaccine. Vaccine timing and availability through CU Boulder will follow state guidelines and depend heavily upon national and state vaccine supply.