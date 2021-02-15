DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers go back to work on Tuesday after meeting briefly last month. The priority for legislators is COVID relief.
Democrats control both chambers. The House leadership said it also wants to look at boosting transportation funding by putting new fees on gas and delivery improvement.
Gov. Jared Polis will deliver the State of the State address on Wednesday.
Lawmakers began the new session Jan. 13 and addressed any urgent business and required actions, like swearing in new members. Then they went into recess for a few weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus before getting back to work.