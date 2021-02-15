BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested a 30-year-old Boulder man after a suspected homicide in the southern part of the city on Sunday night. Robert Hicks faces a charge of first degree murder after the death of a man.
The suspected crime took place just before 9 p.m. on the 900 block of East Morehead Circle. Authorities said Hicks was arrested there.
Police said Hicks and the man who died knew each other. The identity of the man who died has not been released and authorities haven’t said how he died.
Anyone with information about the case that might help investigators is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference case 21-1354. Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip is asked to contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).