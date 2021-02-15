BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The first picture of Mars taken by the Hope Probe developed at a University of Colorado Boulder lab has been released. The Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder worked with the UAE Space Agency to build the spacecraft.
The mission hopes to give researchers a complete view of the red planet by studying the atmosphere and the loss of gases in the span of a Martian year. State-of-the-art science instruments were designed to investigate different aspects of Mars. LASP developed the Hope space probe with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.
The first image sent back shows the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons.