By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Adams County News, Aurora News, Aurora Shooting, Colfax Avenue, Colorado News, Deadly Shooting, East Colfax Avenue, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Jerome Johnson, Shooting Death

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Aurora last month.

(credit: CBS)

Jerome Johnson was arrested on Friday and faces first-degree murder charges.

Jerome Johnson

(credit: Aurora Police)

Investigators say the victim was found dead in a car at North Beeler Street and East Colfax Avenue on Jan. 22. That person’s name hasn’t been released.

According to a news release from Aurora police, the case remains under investigation and they are still looking for more people with information that might be helpful to police to come forward.

