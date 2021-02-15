AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Aurora last month.
Jerome Johnson was arrested on Friday and faces first-degree murder charges.
Investigators say the victim was found dead in a car at North Beeler Street and East Colfax Avenue on Jan. 22. That person’s name hasn’t been released.
According to a news release from Aurora police, the case remains under investigation and they are still looking for more people with information that might be helpful to police to come forward.