CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A pursuit that ended in a crash closed eastbound Interstate 70 at exit 244 on Monday morning. The crash happened on Floyd Hill at U.S. 6. just east of the Veterans Memorial Tunnels.
At least 3 vehicles were involved in the crash, possibly more.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, a male and female were wanted in a stolen car out of Georgetown, which is what initiated the pursuit. The suspect driver sped away from law enforcement, with the pursuit finally coming to an end just before exit 244.
Copter4 flew over the crash where backups stretched for miles through the Veterans Memorial Tunnels. The crash scene shows two vehicles involved in the crash with a third vehicle, what appears to be a police vehicle, also crashed up against the side barrier.
The female suspect was taken into custody at the crash but the male suspect remains on the run.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route or the detour that was in place, use exit 244 to U.S. 6 then U.S. 40 back to eastbound I-70.

There was no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.