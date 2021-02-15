DENVER (CBS4) – Garrett Bolles’ has all but shed his reputation as the most hold-prone offensive lineman in the NFL. That doesn’t prevent him from taking a shot at his social media haters.
Bolles was tied for second in 2019 on the list of lineman tagged for holding. Broncos Country held its collective breath at the sight of laundry on the field, and collectively groaned when Number 72 was called for holding.
Fast-forward to 2020 when the Broncos’ front office opted not to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract. Bolles shaped up and finished 2020 as Pro Football Focus’ third-highest rated offensive tackle. He was named second-team All-Pro even though he missed out on the Pro Bowl.
Bolles tweeted a Valentine to those trolls on social media on Sunday.
To: Broncos Country
Happy Valentine’s Day! Glad I can laugh at this now 😂 pic.twitter.com/dz86y5BVAh
— Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) February 14, 2021
Bolles was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He credits his wife for helping him work on pass sets in their kitchen in the offseason. Teams were not allowed to hold on-field practice sessions over the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.