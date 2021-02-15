(CBS4)– This weekend’s record cold had some smaller utilities across Colorado asking their customers to conserve resources. The cold and ice started to affect the functionality of wind turbines and solar fields which resulted in a natural gas shortage for some smaller utilities in the state.
Both the Platte River Power Authority in Northern Colorado and Mountain Parks Electric asked customers to conserve power to make sure everyone had enough to stay warm on Sunday.
Denver’s official low temperature Monday morning was -17 degrees which is 35 degrees below normal but not quite a record. The record low for Denver on February 15 is -20 set in 1881. Still, it is the coldest temperature in Denver since December 30, 2015 when the official thermometer for the city dropped to -19 degrees.