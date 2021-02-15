CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Denver News, Greenwood Village News

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire started at a home in a Greenwood Village neighborhood. It happened on Sunday night on the 5400 block of Dallas Street, not far from the intersection of Dayton Street and Belleview Avenue.

It’s not clear how badly the person was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

