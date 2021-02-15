GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire started at a home in a Greenwood Village neighborhood. It happened on Sunday night on the 5400 block of Dallas Street, not far from the intersection of Dayton Street and Belleview Avenue.
Update: The fire is under control. 1 person has been transported to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters are extinguishing hot spots and ventilating smoke. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/mj6OB8JsmU
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 15, 2021
It's not clear how badly the person was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.