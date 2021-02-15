MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fireplace is believed to have caused a fire at a home in Morrison on Sunday night. West Metro firefighters responded to the home on Canyon Vista Drive.
Investigators say the family was using the fireplace to help warm the home, in addition to a furnace.RELATED: Denver Weather: More Bitter Cold Before Thawing Begins
The fire traveled upward between studs in the wall and spread horizontally.RELATED: CU Boulder Students Brave Cold Weather & Resume In-Person Learning
“This can sometime occur in older homes where settling and shifting over time has degraded masonry or joints,” officials said.MORE: 'I'm Ready': CBS4's Rick Sallinger Receives 2nd Dose Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine
The family, which has two dogs and two cats, are okay, but are displaced.