By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:House Fire, Morrison News, West Metro Fire

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fireplace is believed to have caused a fire at a home in Morrison on Sunday night. West Metro firefighters responded to the home on Canyon Vista Drive.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

Investigators say the family was using the fireplace to help warm the home, in addition to a furnace.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The fire traveled upward between studs in the wall and spread horizontally.

“This can sometime occur in older homes where settling and shifting over time has degraded masonry or joints,” officials said.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The family, which has two dogs and two cats, are okay, but are displaced.

Danielle Chavira