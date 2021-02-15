ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)- Two suspects accused of leading Arvada police on a chase on Feb. 10 have been identified. Both Daniel Davila-Martinez and Samantha Fritz face several charges including first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding.
The chase started after Davila-Martinez, 32, and Fritz, 24, rammed two police vehicles in two separate stolen vehicles.
The chase ended in Lafayette on Highway 287 near Highway 42. Both suspects were arrested at the scene.
Investigators recovered two firearms. Fritz had several outstanding warrants.
No civilians were hurt.