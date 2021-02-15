FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The cold weather has shut down Colorado State University in Fort Collins for the day. CSU officials put out an alert on Sunday saying the campus is closed on Monday for all hybrid, in-person and remote classes.
RELATED: Former Coloradan Aaron Appelhans Becomes First-Ever Black Sheriff In Wyoming
CSU will close on Mon., Feb. 15. All in-person, hybrid & remote classes & operations (meetings/work functions) are closed/canceled due to extreme cold weather moving into the region. Facilities Management is asking that individuals avoid coming onto campuses & entering buildings. pic.twitter.com/WvF4dheL7YRELATED: Health Measures Expected To Continue In Colorado Schools Next Year, Even With Student Vaccinations
— Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) February 15, 2021
“COVID-19 public health standards require that increased outdoor air be circulated through buildings. Unfortunately, the university’s heating systems will likely not be able to keep building temperatures above suitable levels for operations because of the extremely cold weather,” the university wrote in a news release.
COVID-19 testing sites on the campus are also closed on Monday.MORE: Deputies Find $300,000 Worth Of Pot In Pueblo County Home
The university also said any non-essential employee who works for the campus but remotely will also have the day off.