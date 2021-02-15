CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The cold weather has shut down Colorado State University in Fort Collins for the day. CSU officials put out an alert on Sunday saying the campus is closed on Monday for all hybrid, in-person and remote classes.

RELATED: Former Coloradan Aaron Appelhans Becomes First-Ever Black Sheriff In Wyoming

“COVID-19 public health standards require that increased outdoor air be circulated through buildings. Unfortunately, the university’s heating systems will likely not be able to keep building temperatures above suitable levels for operations because of the extremely cold weather,” the university wrote in a news release.

COVID-19 testing sites on the campus are also closed on Monday.

MORE: Deputies Find $300,000 Worth Of Pot In Pueblo County Home

The university also said any non-essential employee who works for the campus but remotely will also have the day off.

Jesse Sarles