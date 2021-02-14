PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports an avalanche fully buried a snowboarder in the Vail Chutes, backcountry in east Vail, on Saturday. CAIC officials say the rider’s partner saved him.
"The rider was carried through the trees and completely buried with his head under about a foot and a half of snow," CAIC reports.
The rider used a device called an Avalung which helps the rider breathe when surrounded by snow. His friend found him about 15 minutes later after using a beacon called a transceiver.
