DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit -10 degrees at 6:18 a.m. Sunday which tied the record low for Feb. 14 set in 1903. Overnight lows fell below zero for most all locations along and east of Interstate 25, including in the foothills west of Denver and in parts of the high country.
The forecast high for Sunday is about 1 degree in Denver which would break another record for the coldest daily maximum temperature. The current record is 8 degrees in 1895.
Another bitterly cold night is ahead for the region with the potential to see widespread lows in the -10 to -20 degree range. Should Denver fall below -10 degrees before midnight we will have to update the record low stat.
The forecast low for Monday in Denver is around -15 degrees which sounds terribly cold, but it has been colder. Denver’s record low for Feb. 15 is -20 degrees set in 1881.