CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche on the northside of Interstate 70, across from Loveland Ski Area, killed one man Sunday morning. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche came down on 12,477-foot Mount Trelease.
The victim was identified as 57-year-old David Heide of the Saint Mary’s area.RELATED: Deadly Avalanche: Snowmobiler Killed In Grand County
The Alpine Rescue Team and sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body at around 11:40 a.m. in a field of avalanche debris. Rescuers tell CBS4 the body has not yet been recovered, and it will take a few hours to do so.
They say he was boarding alone, and three civilians found his body. Alpine Rescue Team says they were able to ping his cellphone location and found some clues on the surface that allowed them to pinpoint exactly where he was.RELATED: Deputies Find $300,000 Worth Of Pot In Pueblo County Home
RELATED: Deadly Avalanche: Snowmobiler Killed In Grand County
Officials did not specify the circumstances leading up to the avalanche.
RELATED: Avalanche Warning Issued In Colorado’s High Country As Danger Level Moved To HighMORE: Backcountry Snowboarder Survives Avalanche In Vail Chutes
Experts say backcountry users shouldn’t be deterred but take the time to understand the snowpack and read the avalanche forecast. For more information on current conditions and other educational opportunities, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.