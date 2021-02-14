DENVER (CBS4) – As Colorado keeps getting new COVID-19 cases, doctors are fighting back with vaccines and large vaccination clinics. Sunday, almost 4,000 people were vaccinated at the University of Denver thanks to volunteers from the University and National Jewish Health.

“I can think of no other activity in a time of COVID pandemic that means more to our community,” said Chancellor Jeremy Haefner.

The Chancellor of the university thinks COVID-19 is still a huge threat to our country.

“Over 3,000 people died from COVID on Thursday of this week,” he said.

That’s why his school is doing their part. They hosted a mass vaccination clinic on Sunday where volunteers from DU and National Jewish vaccinated people who had appointments. They focused especially on teachers and those who have been overlooked like persons of color.

“We’re really helping to serve those people who are underserved,” Haefner said.

This has become a routine for Dr. Michael Salem.

“We have been thrilled to do multiple mass vaccination clinics now,” he said.

He’s the CEO of National Jewish Health, but he’s also giving out shots. He says protecting people from deadly disease never gets old.

“When you see the people come in and the looks on their face and how happy they are to be vaccinated and stepping up to be vaccinated, it makes you feel great.”

So, you can bet he and other healthcare volunteers who helped out Sunday will likely be doing this somewhere else next weekend thanks to community partners and the state of Colorado which has made sure they get all the doses they need.

“We’re hopeful we can do more and more,” said Salem.

