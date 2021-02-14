DENVER (CBS4) – Valentine’s Day 2021 started off with dangerous cold along and east of the Continental Divide. Several places from the foothills to the plains recorded overnight lows in the teens below zero.

Factor in a slight breeze and almost all of eastern Colorado woke up with a wind chill effect between -20 and -40 degrees, promoting the National Weather Service to issue Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings along and east of Interstate 25. Extremely low wind chill values will be a major concern through Monday morning.

Snow will gradually end in southern Colorado by this afternoon but we can’t rule out some lingering flurries or snow showers, especially in the mountains. The snow maker ended up underperforming in most areas. The big winner from this event was Wolf Creek Ski Area with 22 inches over the last 24 hours.

Highs today will struggle to reach zero across the entire eastern half of Colorado. The warmest readings will be in the southwest where highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Eastern Colorado will have one more night of bitter cold with the potential to see widespread low temperatures fall into the -10 to -20 degree range as we head into Monday morning. Then we will start a slow recovery Monday afternoon with most places climbing back into the teens above zero for a high.

Our next chance for snow will arrive by the middle of the week as a new storm drops into the northern tier of the country. Temperatures will be back to more normal levels for this time of the year by the weekend.