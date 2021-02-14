ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people suffered smoke inhalation Sunday morning after four mobile homes went up in flames. Firefighters responded the area near 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard just before 5 a.m. when temperatures were around -8 degrees.
Adams County officials say two of the homes were vacant, and three of them are a total loss. They say a row of mobile homes near the fire does not have power because of the fire.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but arson is not suspected.
It's not clear how the residents are doing, but officials say they are displaced.
