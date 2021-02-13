WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Saturday afternoon, after days of debating, U.S. senators voted in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. In the end, the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump of incitement of insurrection for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Republican Senators Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Jim Sasse and Pat Toomey joined all Democrats in voting for conviction.
Colorado Representatives Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse served as impeachment managers.
“To each of the 57 Senators who voted today to convict, we thank you, and our country thanks you. Our republic is strong. It is resilient. And it will endure,” Neguse shared on social media.
Neguse methodically walked senators through the evidence and made the case that Trump deliberately, and over the course of months, primed his supporters for an uprising and then ordered the attack.
“Our case was strong. The facts were clear. And the evidence was overwhelming. Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection against our government. America will remember this,” said DeGette on Twitter.
Colorado’s two senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, voted “guilty.”
“Although the Senate fell short of the required two-thirds majority, our bipartisan vote reflects the powerful evidence that President Trump breached his oath of office. In my view, his egregious refusal to accept the results of a lawful election and his intimidation of election officials were sufficient to warrant conviction. In the end, he stopped at nothing, inciting a mob to attack the Capitol to overturn the lawful election of President Biden, putting American lives, principles, and democratic institutions at mortal risk. Our exercise in self-government will always be vulnerable to demagogues who do anything to hold on to power. As citizens we must stand in their way and strengthen our democracy––today, tomorrow, and for generations to come,” Bennet said in a statement.
Hickenlooper, while saying the evidence showed Trump was guilty, looked toward the future.
“I’m hopeful that we can turn the page on this dark chapter in American history and move forward as a country to tackle the pressing challenges ahead.”