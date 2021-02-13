DENVER (CBS4) – We have a very cold Saturday on the way for eastern Colorado and believe it or not another surge of arctic air will push into the plains for Valentine’s Day. It will keep temperatures around 10 degrees or less for the entire weekend for most locations along and east of Interstate 25.

The map below shows the high end of potential high temperatures today in metro Denver. This map is generous. In fact we may not even get this warm. Some places could stay below 5 degrees.

As we move into Saturday afternoon snow will develop along the Front Range as a storm systems moves in from the western United States. Snow is expected to last through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of eastern Colorado, including the entire Interstate 25 urban corridor. We are expecting a very light and fluffy snowfall with most of metro Denver potentially getting into the 3-6 inch range.

As a second surge of cold arrives overnight temperatures will fall well below zero by Sunday morning. Add in just a slight breeze and we could see wind chill values fall into the -20 to -30 degree range.

It is critical that you protect people, pets and pipes this weekend. Large animals that cannot come inside will need sturdy shelter and water that will not freeze.

Valentine’s Day will become the coldest ever recorded in the Denver climate record as high temperatures struggle to reach between 0 and 5 degrees. By Sunday night and early Monday we could see temperatures near -20 degrees in some areas where we see some partial clearing. If we stay cloudy then lows will likely be in the -6 to -12 degree range.

It will take a few days but warmer weather will be back by next weekend with highs closer the where they should be for this time of year. Stay with CBS4 for the latest forecast information.