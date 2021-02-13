DENVER (CBS4) – Twitter was busy in Denver Saturday morning with several people posting screen shots of their weather app showing Denver at minus zero degrees. Comments from metro area tweeters ranged from “what is negative zero” to “I don’t think negative zero is a thing.”

Here’s my best explanation for why this likely happened. In meteorology we measure air temperature in tenths of a degree, but then round to the nearest whole number.

So if the actual air temperature was between -0.4°F and -0.1°F, while that rounds to 0°F, this particular automated app likely left the minus sign because the temperature was on the negative side of the 0°F mark.

I am not a programmer so I can’t say for sure but that is my best guess. All the tweeters seemed to be using the same app for their weather information, which is fully automated and has no influence from local meteorologists.

