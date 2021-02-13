DENVER (CBS4) – Due to frigid conditions and the upcoming President’s Day holiday, COVID testing sites across Colorado will be closed or delayed this weekend. The state of Colorado released a list of changes to various testing clinics around the state.
- Abraham Lincoln High School – 2285 S Federal Blvd., Denver, CO. 80219
- Aurora Del Mar – 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011
- Bennett Community Center – 1100 W Colfax Ave., Bennett, CO. 80102
- Boulder Stazio Ball Fields – 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301
- Canon City – 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212
- Castle Rock – 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104
- Colorado School of Mines – 1922 Jones Road, Golden, CO. 80401
- Colorado Springs Citadel Mall – 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909
- Denver Human Services – 3815 N Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205
- Falcon – 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831
- Federal Heights Water World – West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260
- Fountain – 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817
- Greeley UNC – 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639
- Green Valley Ranch – 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249
- Lone Tree – 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124
- Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds – 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501
- Montessori School of Evergreen – 6989 County Hwy 73, Evergreen, CO. 80439
- Mountain Range High School – 12500 Huron Street., Westminster, CO. 80234
- Paco Sanchez Park – 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219
- Pueblo State Fairgrounds – 2701 W Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004
- Rampart Range Campus – 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920
- Ruby Hill – 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223
- Silverthorne – 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498
- Westminster Fat Cats – 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020
The following sites will have modified hours on Saturday, Feb. 14 9 a.m.- noon:
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – 15200 W 6th Ave. Frontage Road, Golden, CO. 80401
- Stutler Bowl Stadium – 9300 East Union Ave., Greenwood Village, CO. 80111
These sites will be closed Sunday, Feb. 14:
- Aurora Del Mar – 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011
- Boulder Stazio Ball Fields – 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301
- Canon City – 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212
- Castle Rock – 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104
- Colorado Springs Citadel Mall – 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909
- Denver Human Services – 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205
- Falcon – 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831
- Federal Heights Water World – West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260
- Fountain – 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817
- Greeley UNC – 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639
- Green Valley Ranch – 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249
- Lone Tree – 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124
- Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds – 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501
- Paco Sanchez Park – 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219
- Pueblo State Fairgrounds – 2701 W. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004
- Rampart Range Campus – 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920
- Ruby Hill – 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223
- Silverthorne – 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498
- Westminster Fat Cats – 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020
- Denver Human Services – 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205 (Due to Holiday)
- Greeley UNC – 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639
- Green Valley Ranch – 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249 (Due to Holiday)
- Paco Sanchez Park – 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219 (Due to Holiday)
- Ruby Hill – 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223 (Due to Holiday)
The following sites are postponing their opening times on Monday, Feb. 15 until 10 a.m.:
- Aurora Del Mar – 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011
- Boulder Stazio Ball Fields – 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301
- Canon City – 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212
- Castle Rock – 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104
- Colorado Springs Citadel Mall – 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909
- Falcon – 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831
- Federal Heights Water World – West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260
- Fountain – 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817
- Lone Tree – 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124
- Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds – 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501
- Pueblo State Fairgrounds – 2701 W Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004
- Rampart Range Campus – 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920
- Silverthorne – 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498
- Westminster Fat Cats – 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020
Coloradans are urged to check with their local public health department for testing updates.
