(CBS4) – As much of deals with bitter, sometimes below zero temperatures, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns of Level 4 (High) avalanche danger in much of the high country.
Backcountry areas in the Aspen, Grand Mesa, Steamboat Flat Tops and Gunnison zones are all listed with high danger — one level shy of the highest level: extreme danger.
There is an avalanche warning in effect in those zones until 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.
On Friday, CAIC reported the deadliest week on record for recreational avalanche accidents in the United States.
“Eight people have died in avalanches in Colorado this season. This is an especially bad avalanche season in Colorado and your normal routes in the mountains may not be conservative enough to keep you safe,” CAIC stated on social media.
Other areas of Colorado's high country, Vail & Summit County and the Front Range zones, are listed as considerable. Those areas are under a Special Avalanche Advisory until Monday at 8 p.m.
