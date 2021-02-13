By Brian Madden
DENVER (CBS4) – With Jack Frost nipping at your toes, today is a good way to remember the mercury-challenged games in Colorado sports history. Here are some of the significant coldest contests in Colorado Sports History:
Colorado Rockies-Atlanta Braves
April 23, 2013, the day after Earth day, the Rockies win at Coors Field 6-5. Game time temperature was 23 degrees.
USA-Costa Rica World Cup Qualifier
March 22, 2013, USA defeats Costa Rica at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park 1-0. The match is remembered most for the accumulating flakes, but it posted a temperature of 28 degrees.
Colorado Rapids-Portland Timbers
March 2, 2019, the MLS Clubs play to a 3-3 tie. A pitch-perfect temperature of 18 degrees was recorded in Commerce City.
University of Colorado Football
– November 16, 1996, a frigid Folsom Field witnessed a 12-0 shutout by the Buffs. A temp of 16 degrees was recorded this day.
– November 2, 1991, a showdown with Big Red resulted in a 19-19 tie. The temperature in Boulder versus Nebraska was 12 degrees. Three weeks later, the Buffs would have to pack their thermal underwear for a trip to Ames, Iowa. In one of the coldest games in Iowa State history, the Buffs won 17-14. 17 degrees for this Big 8 finale.
Colorado State Football
– November 16, 1996, CSU took on Wyoming. The Rams lost a close one at Hughes Stadium, 25-24. The Bronze Boot was blistered with 18 degrees of warmth.
– November 22, 2019, CSU traveled to Laramie, Wyoming for their coldest road trip ever. The Cowboys secured a 17-7 victory in front of 15 degrees.
Denver Broncos
– December 10, 1972, the Broncos crushed the San Diego Chargers 38-13. Mile High Stadium was the backdrop and the temperature was 7 degrees.
– December 18, 1983, the coldest game in Orange and Blue history occurred in Kansas City, Missouri. The Broncos lost to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 48-17. A balmy 0 degrees was had by all. The wind chill was -30!