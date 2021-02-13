DENVER (CBS4)– Due to this weekend’s frigid temperatures, the second dose drive up vaccinations at Coors Field will be moving indoors. The second dose clinic will be moving to the Bruce Schroffel Conference Center at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Those with appointments will be notified of the change. People are asked to park in any of the parking lots near the Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion 2 in order to arrive at their regularly scheduled appointment time. Anyone with mobility challenges may be dropped off at the main hospital entrance where extra staff will be waiting with wheelchairs, if needed.RELATED: COVID In Colorado: First Mass Vaccination Event Held at Coors Field
The conference center at UCH can accommodate more than 2,500 patients per day. The second dose event scheduled for Feb. 20-21 remains at Coors Field.RELATED: 103-Year-Old Coloradan Among 10,000 Vaccinated At Coors Field Event
Meantime, Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging those with drive-up appointments to keep them as scheduled, despite the single-digit temperatures forecast for the weekend. He said it would be different if there were blizzard conditions in the forecast.
“Please show up for your assigned time and get vaccinated. It’s very important that we don’t allow Mother Nature slow our progress against the pandemic. We in Colorado are not afraid of a little cold!” said Polis.MORE: Updated Colorado Counties COVID Vaccine Distribution Information
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said some public health agencies may choose to make alternative arrangements depending on the weather and their policies.