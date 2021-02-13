AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinic aimed to get Aurora’s immigrant community immunized. By now you may have heard that Black, Hispanic and indigenous communities have been hit hard by the pandemic. Many people of color are hesitant to get vaccinated, but one group within those communities is especially struggling.

“We have a lot of people who live in intergenerational households, and so we’ve had deaths in the community,” said State Rep. Naquetta Ricks.

She represents House District 40 which has a large immigrant population. She says that community is being hit hard by COVID-19. It’s not just people’s health that is affected.

Immigrants make up a large number of front line workers which means many have been hit in the wallet as well.

“Some of them are out of work because of this pandemic and some are actually scared to go to work,” said Tegu Daniel Djoyum, Community Health Volunteer for Ricks.

That’s why Saturday, the pop-up vaccination clinic was held at an Ethiopian Church in Aurora.

“Bringing something in a place like the church where community comes and meets each other it builds trust,” said Djoyum.

Earning the community’s trust decreases vaccine hesitancy which is a problem in Black, Hispanic and indigenous communities. Ricks says, “Lots of rumors have been floating around communities about the intent of the vaccine.”

One person who isn’t hesitant is Enku Zedeye who got his vaccination Saturday. He thinks everyone else should do the same.

“It’s timely and very necessary, very important.”

He knows, like everyone here it is the only way to keep the community safe and get people back to work.

“The sooner that we can get Colorado vaccinated, the quicker we can get to some sense of normalcy,” said Ricks.