DENVER (CBS4) – When the Colorado Rockies open the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1, they will field the worst batting lineup in baseball, according to ESPN.
In ESPN’s “Way-too-early 2021 MLB starting lineup rankings,” the Rockies have the No. 30 batting lineup and are projected to score 606 runs. The fewest runs the Rockies scored in a full 162-game season was 706 runs in 2013.RELATED: McKinley Wright Leads Balanced Colorado Buffaloes Over Stanford 69-51
“Without (Nolan) Arenado, a bad offense is going to be all but unwatchable, even when Coors Field keeps its raw-run ranking out of the MLB cellar. Make no mistake though: This is baseball’s worst offense,” ESPN writer Bradford Doolittle said.
The Rockies projected starting lineup will be headlined by All-Stars Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story. Other than the two, Ryan McMahon is the only player that has hit 20 or more home runs and 80 RBIs in a single season.RELATED: Rusty Avs Return After Week Away Due To COVID Protocols
Raimel Tapia and Josh Fuentes hit .321 and .306 in last year’s 60-game shortened season. Here is the projected lineup below:
- Raimel Tapia (L)
- Brendan Rodgers (R)
- Charlie Blackmon (L)
- Trevor Story (R)
- Ryan McMahon (L)
- Josh Fuentes (R)
- Sam Hilliard (L)
- Elias Diaz (R)
- Pitcher (–)
If there is any good news for the Rockies, in ESPN’s “Way-too-early 2021 MLB starting rotation rankings,” they are rated as the No. 19 in the MLB.MORE: Nuggets 'Embarrass' Cavaliers, Win 133-95 At Ball Arena
The Rockies start spring training on Feb. 18 when pitchers and catchers report. The first full squad workouts are on Feb. 23.