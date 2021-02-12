CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Justin Adams
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Rockies News

DENVER (CBS4) – When the Colorado Rockies open the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1, they will field the worst batting lineup in baseball, according to ESPN.

Charlie Blackmon at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 9, 2020.

Charlie Blackmon at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 9, 2020. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

In ESPN’s “Way-too-early 2021 MLB starting lineup rankings,” the Rockies have the No. 30 batting lineup and are projected to score 606 runs. The fewest runs the Rockies scored in a full 162-game season was 706 runs in 2013.

RELATED: McKinley Wright Leads Balanced Colorado Buffaloes Over Stanford 69-51

“Without (Nolan) Arenado, a bad offense is going to be all but unwatchable, even when Coors Field keeps its raw-run ranking out of the MLB cellar. Make no mistake though: This is baseball’s worst offense,” ESPN writer Bradford Doolittle said.

Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Sept. 25, 2020.

Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Rockies projected starting lineup will be headlined by All-Stars Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story. Other than the two, Ryan McMahon is the only player that has hit 20 or more home runs and 80 RBIs in a single season.

RELATED: Rusty Avs Return After Week Away Due To COVID Protocols

Raimel Tapia and Josh Fuentes hit .321 and .306 in last year’s 60-game shortened season. Here is the projected lineup below:

  1. Raimel Tapia (L)
  2. Brendan Rodgers (R)
  3. Charlie Blackmon (L)
  4. Trevor Story (R)
  5. Ryan McMahon (L)
  6. Josh Fuentes (R)
  7. Sam Hilliard (L)
  8. Elias Diaz (R)
  9. Pitcher (–)

If there is any good news for the Rockies, in ESPN’s “Way-too-early 2021 MLB starting rotation rankings,” they are rated as the No. 19 in the MLB.

MORE: Nuggets 'Embarrass' Cavaliers, Win 133-95 At Ball Arena

The Rockies start spring training on Feb. 18 when pitchers and catchers report. The first full squad workouts are on Feb. 23.

Justin Adams