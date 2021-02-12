AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow hosted the first in a series of town halls on Friday. He addressed issues affecting the Black community.
Real estate leaders and state legislators discussed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and disparities in funding. One big topic was how Black home ownership drives Black business ownership.RELATED: Nearly All Mapleton Public Schools Teachers, Staff Get COVID Vaccine In Just 1 Day
Many echoed that in order to close the wealth gap, there should be a focus in Colorado on affordable housing that incentivizes developers.RELATED: The Beer Spa Celebrates Grand Opening In Denver's Five Points Neighborhood
There was also a call for diversity inclusion in all levels of industry.
“There is a severe lack of people in the Black community in industries that are trending upward,” said Black Business Initiative founder Jice Johnson. “Industries that Colorado or the City and County of Denver are going out and recruiting to boost the economy, the Black community is not playing a roll in any of those industries.”MORE: New Bill Goes After Institutions That Cover Up Child Sexual Abuse, Giving Survivors Chance For Justice
Crow is a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District and has committed to hosting regular town halls for the community.