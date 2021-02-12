ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Houston Texans released defensive lineman J.J. Watt early Friday morning. With the three-time Defensive Player of the Year now a free agent, how would Watt fit in with the Denver Broncos?
The Broncos have $32.07 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. The Broncos could add $11.8 million to the cap if they release five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.RELATED: Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans QB Reportedly Intrigued By Broncos, 49ers As Next Destination
Denver has five defensive linemen that are free agents, including Demarcus Walker who had 4.5 sacks and Shelby Harris who had 2.5 sacks last season. The Broncos have also invested two draft picks on defensive linemen in the last two drafts with McTelvin Agim (3rd round, 2020) and Dre’Mont Jones (3rd round, 2019).RELATED: Rockies Rated As Having Worst Batting Lineup In MLB
Watt, 32, had 52 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception return for a touchdown. He ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
Watt would be a welcome addition to the Broncos with his 101 career sacks but he has dealt with injuries, as he’s played a full season only twice in the last five years.MORE: McKinley Wright Leads Balanced Colorado Buffaloes Over Stanford 69-51
CBS Sports‘ list of the top five landing spots for Watt is the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens.