(CBS4) — The Arvada Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration say they have dismantled an international drug trafficking ring that was operating in Colorado. The investigation, which launched in March 2019, recovered 77,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills (containing fentanyl), 250 pounds of methamphetamine, 60 pounds of heroin and 6.8 kilograms of cocaine. Investigators also recovered $931,000 in cash, 19 vehicles valued at $229,000, and 12 firearms.
As a result of the investigation, 64 people were charged with participating in an international drug trafficking network. Investigators say the ring transported large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl from Mexico through U.S. ports of entry into Colorado. Investigators say they used motor vehicles with concealed compartments to move the drugs across the border.
The investigation also uncovered a money laundering operation that allegedly trafficked drug proceeds through a wire transfers and bulk U.S. currency transports to Mexico. The team found these drug trafficking cells in the Denver metropolitan area, Colorado Springs, and Adams County.
"This is a significant amount of illegal drugs taken off the streets," said DEA Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter.
“The distribution of narcotics and weapons at this level should be of grave concern to our society,” said Arvada Police Chief Link Strate. “Our community is safer today thanks to the commitment of our investigators and our Law Enforcement Agency partners.”