DENVER (CBS4) – Extreme cold closed down the Denver Zoo on Friday and it will remain shut down on Saturday and Sunday as well. Zoo officials said 20 degrees is usually when they consider closing, not only for the sake of the visitors but the animals, too.
WEATHER ALERT: due to the frigid temperatures expected this weekend, we will be closed Saturday 2/13 and Sunday 2/14. Bundle up and stay warm out there!
All of the animals have heated indoor holding spaces, so they are comfortable while temperatures plunge.
"Some of the animals here, like the Przewalski's horses and Bactrian camels, can enjoy temperatures well below 0 because of their native habitats," zoo spokeswoman Carlie McGuire said. "So they can wander in and out of their holding spaces as they please, but everyone else prefers to be inside."
Zoo staff says snow days at the zoo can be a lot of fun, but only if they can be experienced safely.