We have been chilly all week in eastern Colorado, but the deepest cold hasn’t arrived yet. We will see temperatures drop to the single digits both Saturday and Sunday for most areas in eastern Colorado, with some areas possibly not getting above zero on Sunday.

The coldest record high for Valentine’s Day in Denver is 8 degrees from 1895. We are looking at a high of 4 degrees on Sunday in Denver, which would shatter that record. We could place in the top 5 for coldest Valentine’s Day temperatures if we drop below zero before midnight.

We will also have a Wind Chill Advisory for the eastern plains through 11:00 am on Monday. Wind chills could reach -25 below, making conditions difficult for our farmers and ranchers.

Along with the cold, we are in for snow! While the high country won’t get in on this Arctic air, they will get a good shot of snow through the weekend. Our eastern plains will also see quite the pile up to go with their cold.

Denver will also see snow, looking at anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow. The highest totals will be to the north, less to the south.

Our coldest temperatures will come on Sunday night into Monday with lows reaching possibly -12 degrees in Denver. The plains will be much colder.

We slowly start to thaw out early next week, with above freezing temperatures likely by Tuesday.