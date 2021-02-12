DENVER (CBS4) – Beer enthusiasts have a new way to relax in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. The Beer Spa held a grand opening celebration on Friday at the corner of 30th Avenue and Downing Street.
The Beer Spa is a first of its kind wellness concept in the United States. The business combines an infrared sauna and massage chairs with craft brews.
The spa offers 60-minute access to Beer Therapy Rooms, which include cedar hydrotherapy tubs filled with an unfermented blend of hops, barley, and herbs.
Husband and wife co-founders Jessica French & Damien Zouaoui decided to bring the concept to the United States after discovering a beer spa while traveling through Poland. The couple lived in New York City at the time but decided to launch the business in Denver due to the city's interest in wellness and breweries.
Appointments at The Beer Spa start on Feb. 26 and can be booked up until July 4th. For more information, visit thebeerspa.com.